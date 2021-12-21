New Feud Alert: ‘Sex and the City’ Costumer Patricia Field and Cynthia Nixon

Do not be alarmed by the sirens you’re hearing ring out in your home. These are alarms installed by the Biden administration to blare when there is new drama related to the cast of And Just Like That…. We apologize for the interruption. You may have also heard them last night at around 9:00 p.m. after Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis released a joint statement regarding the recent sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” read the statement. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” And just like that, your alarm is going off again. This time for something lighter.

Yes it seems there is a new feud. That is why you are hearing a secondary alarm of a slightly higher pitch, to denote the drama is feud-related. The drama pileup comes to us from the pages of the Sunday Times and involves legendary costumer Patricia Field and legendary Miranda Cynthia Nixon. Field styled the ladies throughout Sex and the City’s original run but declined to join them for the revival, choosing instead to work on season two of Emily in Paris. The Times asked how she felt the new costumer, Molly Rogers, was filling her shoes.

“I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with,” Field said. “I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything — and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t! Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.’”

Patricia Field is not pulling any punches here. That is why you are hearing, in addition to the alarms, a recording of Vicki Gunvalson screaming. This is meant as a comment about neither Patricia Field nor Cynthia Nixon; it is merely the most alarming sound the Biden administration could think of when designing the alarms.

Now — we know how Patricia Field feels. Cynthia Nixon does not know everything regarding fashion, even though she thinks she does. How will Cynthia Nixon respond? You can count on us to bring you the news as soon as the alarms ring out.