Nepo Baby Queen Elizabeth Uses Her Privilege to Meet Australian Pol

Queen Elizabeth — great-granddaughter of King Edward VIII and Princess Alexandra of Denmark, granddaughter to King George V and Princess Mary of Teck, niece to King Edward VIII, and daughter of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and product of a little thing called nepotism — used her position of immense privilege to meet the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley. Some girls have all the luck that only centuries of dynastic affluence, social status, and sovereignty can buy.

“Her Majesty, 96, stood unaided as she greeted Australian politician Margaret Beazley just days after she missed Royal Ascot amid her ongoing mobility issues,” the Daily Mail reported on an opportunity that most of us could merely dream about. “The Monarch, wearing a yellow dress decorated with a pattern of blue flowers, was photographed standing without a walking stick as she met her guest.”

No stick? Even though she has dozens of them and, as of today, is literally hawking them to mobility-strapped tourists and the clueless country gentry of Norfolk? She also wore a Batsheva + Laura Ashley gown with black pantyhose and a chunky loafer, which is a total nepo baby art hoe look.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We have to talk about the harsh truth: The Queen’s inherited wealth got her to the place she is today (competing against Pope Francis in the Frailty Olympics). She won, and until we do away with the old boy network that powers institutions like the crown and mid-budget Hollywood productions, her kind will keep winning.