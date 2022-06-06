The New Fashion Trend Is Large Underwear and Mesh

It’s hard to know what to wear. Opaque yellow tights under ripped low-rise jeans with ballet flats and a cropped halter top is an option, of course, but is it the right option? It’s impossible to know. Luckily the MTV Movie & TV Awards were last night (no one knew), and some of the attendees were generous enough to give us a clear roadmap to fashion success.

This summer, we are going ✈️ large underwear and mesh.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You may have seen the style elsewhere — it was even attempted by Megan Fox — but we can now formally announce its status as le style officiel, due to the MTV Movie & TV Awards lewks of three young Bravo reality stars. Should Paige Desorbo (Summer House), Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), and Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House; feuding with Paige) have discussed what they were wearing in advance so as to not all show up in large underwear and mesh?

No. The point is that we are all supposed to be wearing large underwear and mesh. It’s a uniform. It’s a vibe. It’s a gender inclusive lifestyle. It’s Dimes Square meets Times Square. It’s mesh meets flesh. It’s trends meets Depends. It’s the answer we’ve been looking for, presented as clearly as the large underwear it comprises — which is quite clear indeed.

It’s large underwear and mesh.

There’s no point in resisting it. Shop the look here and here.