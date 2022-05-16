Having A Son Helped Morgan Wallen Grow Out Of Saying The N-Word

How does someone come back from being caught using a racial slur? It’s a question that plagues the mind of white people everywhere. The answer seems pretty simple for country music superstar Morgan Wallen — all it takes is a little bit of perspective.

In February 2021 Wallen was caught saying the N-word in a video obtained by TMZ. At the time, he apologized in a statement obtained by People saying he was, “embarrassed and sorry.” He then pledged to donate $500,000 to black-led groups, which he finally fulfilled months later only after a report by Rolling Stone in September 2021 found the promised amount to be mostly unaccounted for.

Wallen faced some consequences. He was removed from some country radio stations for a bit while his album sales went up over 1,200 percent. He was even barred from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. But now, a year later, he has made his triumphant return to the BBMA red carpet. Speaking to ET, he revealed his solution for being whatever drives you to say the N-word — having a son.

According to Wallen, the choice to “grow” wasn’t necessarily his. “Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for kind of put things into perspective for me, so, I just didn’t really have a choice.”

Sometimes, the cure for racism is very simple. You make some more money, focus on your new family, and put on your best leather vest to perform your smash hit “Don’t Think Jesus.”