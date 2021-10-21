More Bad News for Erika Jayne: Meghan McCain Has Come to Her Defense

Things are not good for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne. The reality star is currently tangled up in her power-lawyer ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal battle over allegations that he embezzled millions of dollars in settlement money from plane-crash victims. Plus she may be on the line for $25 million herself; money Girardi’s firm, Girardi & Keese, paid to cover her expenses over a 12-year period. Plus just the other day Tom’s house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery and then my son had to go over to help and then, my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home. And now the dreaded Meghan McCain has come to her defense. Ugh. Can the “How Many Fucks?” singer ever get a break?

McCain appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night where she spoke with host Andy Cohen about her “good friend” Erika Jayne. Well, well, well. It’s unclear how the two friends met (the Women’s March?), but she said they became closer during COVID. “It’s a little weird,” McCain said, about Erika’s current tumult. “I remember specifically when I was coming back from my first doctor’s appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and like having a whole conversation about how stuff was going down in her life.” Ah, to be a fly in those iPhones.

Cohen asked whether McCain thinks the timing of Erika and Tom’s divorce, which happened right before the lawsuit emerged, was suspicious. She does not think so. “The timelines match up to me,” McCain said. “I believe her. I feel bad for her. I have known, I don’t know, but I know wealthy women who don’t know anything about their finances.” Yes, McCain seems to agree with Erika’s lawyers that the safest bet is to plead “too stupid.”

“I believe she has a good heart,” McCain added. “I believe that she will be proven innocent.”

Damn. Another tough break for Erika Jayne. One can certainly see why she might be under a lot of stress.