Michelle Williams Debuts New Baby In Tasteful Paparazzi Set-Up

Michelle Williams, the 42-year-old actress currently married to Hamilton director Tommy Kail, loves a paparazzi set-up. You would think, given her reserved demeanor, that this would not be the case, but a carefully choreographed pap walk has become her preferred method of communicating with the public.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail published EXCLUSIVE photos of Williams and Kail smiling and walking together in Brooklyn Heights, where they own a $10 million historic townhouse. Williams was carrying their new baby, and their two-year-old son, Hart, was skipping along in front of them. The photos are clear, plentiful, and were obviously taken at a close range. Williams and Kail even kissed each other in a couple of them. You can see all the happy family shots here. Williams’s daughter Matilda, 17, is not pictured, but the tabloid included a photo of the family’s townhouse decorated with balloons for her birthday. Everyone’s doing great!

Why did Williams pick this week for a pap stroll? Well, she never confirmed giving birth to her third child, so this set of photos now serves as a baby announcement. Us Weekly and Page Six have already picked up the news, so I’d say the whole plan was successful.

This is not the first time Williams has used the paparazzi to communicate an important update in her personal life. Back in 2019, just after she had filed for a quickie divorce from her husband of one year, The Microphones’ Phil Elverum, People published exclusive photos of her walking hand-in-hand with Kail. A “source” revealed the new couple was engaged, and — surprise! — Williams was pregnant. Thoughtfully, the tabloid did not mention Elverum or Kail’s ex-wife, Angela Christian, whom he divorced the same year. (Williams and Kail met on the set of Fosse/Verdon in 2018.)

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.