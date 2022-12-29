Michelle Obama: Barack (Obama) Was So Annoying

Please don’t tell Barack Obama what I’m about to share with you. This is already a stressful time for him; he just released his annual list of favorite books and he’s very tired. He’s been asleep for almost a week now, and if he hears about what I’m about to tell you — well, he won’t be able to get out of bed until February.

Michelle Obama said he was annoying.

The former First Lady spoke about dealing with her freaking annoying husband while on a panel for Revolt TV, during a discussion about balancing family and her career. "People think I'm being catty saying this,” she said. “It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Oh god … please don’t let him see your screen if you’re near him. Michelle said the decade when Malia and Sasha Obama were young was difficult because Barack was preoccupied with work and commuting and being annoying. "And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what,” she said. “I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn't even.’”

“And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever,” she said. “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what: 10 years — we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up … ‘five years; I can’t take it.’ ” All right, well … she was speaking extemporaneously, but I think we get it: Obama was annoying for 10 years.

If Barack asks what Michelle said on the Revolt TV panel tell him she said … well, just tell him she said: “you’re … a kind, smart person.” (She was talking about how to make a relationship work and the full quote is “Do you like him? I mean you could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go, ‘I’m not happy with you, but I respect you. I don’t agree with you, but you’re still a kind, smart person’?” but it’s not technically a lie to tell him the other thing.)

Anyway. Don’t wake up Barack Obama, first of all (he’s tired), and second of all try not to mention that Michelle was on a Revolt TV panel at all around him. Don’t even mention it if you think he’s asleep, because he might just be lying there awake with his eyes closed. He’s very tricky.