Michelle Branch Triumphs In Slap Case

Earlier this month, we discovered a new guy to hate: Patrick Carney, the Black Keys drummer who allegedly cheated on Michelle Branch while she was home with their six-month-old baby. Branch made the accusation in a since-deleted Twitter post and filed for divorce the same day. According to Page Six, she was also arrested after admitting to police that she slapped Carney “in the facial area one to two times.” She was subsequently released on $1000 bail.

But now, the good news: The case against her has been dropped at the request of the state of Tennessee. Now that’s what I call justice.

So far, Branch has not commented on the case, and she previously asked for privacy and understanding in a statement to People and Us Weekly. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

We have been sending Branch every ounce of kindness we can muster this month, and now, we celebrate her as she moves on from what sounds like a nightmare situation with a loser guy.

MICHELLE BRANCH INNOCENT!