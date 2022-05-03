Met Gala 2022: This Photo Broke My Heart

Ben Platt, the erstwhile movie star who we all can’t help but razz, is making me emotional. He looks like a little boy who went all out for a middle school spirit day when nobody else did. The shiny suit and French tips are making me feel something entirely foreign yet all-encompassing. Is this sympathy?

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

His waist is snatched as anything in that waistcoat corset, though.