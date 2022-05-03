Met Gala 2022: The Kardashians Collectively Failed

This is the first year that all of the Kardashian-Jenners were invited to the Met Gala, and they fucked it up immediately. It feels like a personal slight this time.

Kourtney in a crisp poplin button up and mummy gauze? Travis in cuffs that make it look like he’s wearing carpal tunnel splints on both hands?

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow wore Kendall’s outfit 20 years ago, and I have a hard time getting behind a bleached brow for fashion.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie in what appears to be a backwards cap and an eighties wedding dress? No. If I find out that she’s wearing Converse under there, I will perish. Bury me in the pharoah’s tomb right then and there.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khloe looks alright, but it’s not like I haven’t seen this wet look on her before.

Getty Images/Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Contributor

And I haven’t forgotten Kris’s come hither butter yellow dressing robe.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can Kim atone for the entire family?