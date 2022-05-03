Met Gala 2022: The Kardashians Collectively Failed
This is the first year the entire family was invited
This is the first year that all of the Kardashian-Jenners were invited to the Met Gala, and they fucked it up immediately. It feels like a personal slight this time.
Kourtney in a crisp poplin button up and mummy gauze? Travis in cuffs that make it look like he’s wearing carpal tunnel splints on both hands?
Gwyneth Paltrow wore Kendall’s outfit 20 years ago, and I have a hard time getting behind a bleached brow for fashion.
Kylie in what appears to be a backwards cap and an eighties wedding dress? No. If I find out that she’s wearing Converse under there, I will perish. Bury me in the pharoah’s tomb right then and there.
Khloe looks alright, but it’s not like I haven’t seen this wet look on her before.
And I haven’t forgotten Kris’s come hither butter yellow dressing robe.
Can Kim atone for the entire family?