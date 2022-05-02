Met Gala 2022: Oh God No, James Corden Arrived
Don’t make me sing
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Carpet Karaoke
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey were among the first to hit the Met Gala Red Carpet. I’m surprised he got a night off from terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles for content, but at least his wife looks good.
In the Gilded Age, there was no YouTube on which he could share his mega-viral clips. His particular genre of road-based comedy would’ve gotten him called a street urchin in 1870.