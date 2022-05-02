Met Gala 2022: Oh God No, James Corden Arrived

Don’t make me sing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) James Corden arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrat...
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Claire Carusillo
Carpet Karaoke

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey were among the first to hit the Met Gala Red Carpet. I’m surprised he got a night off from terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles for content, but at least his wife looks good.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the Gilded Age, there was no YouTube on which he could share his mega-viral clips. His particular genre of road-based comedy would’ve gotten him called a street urchin in 1870.