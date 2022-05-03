Happy birthday, Mr. President, and I swear to god, I’m moving to Canada.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim did it. After much fan speculation, she wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to JFK in, purchased by Ripley’s in 2016 for $5 million. Body obviously be banging (she lost 16 lbs for this moment), and date Pete Davidson looks fine (though he’s no Kennedy). She looks good but sadly this doesn’t really translate on HD TV.

Meanwhile, according to Politico, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that functionally made abortion safe and legal in the United States. Supreme Court also be banging (their gavels). Kim's big moment ruined.