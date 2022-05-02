Met Gala 2022: Eric Adams Has the Time of His Life

Thumbs up!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Tracey Collins attend The 2022...
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Leah Finnegan
Met Gala

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is taking a night off from evangelizing crypto to throw some thumbs ups at the Met Gala. His NYC-centric suit nods to the MTA and specifically the R train, which was terrorized last month by a shooter who ultimately turned himself in because the NYPD was too inept to find him. He accessorized his suit with his signature worry beads. His date, Tracey Collins, is ravishing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images