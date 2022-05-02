Met Gala 2022: Eric Adams Has the Time of His Life
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is taking a night off from evangelizing crypto to throw some thumbs ups at the Met Gala. His NYC-centric suit nods to the MTA and specifically the R train, which was terrorized last month by a shooter who ultimately turned himself in because the NYPD was too inept to find him. He accessorized his suit with his signature worry beads. His date, Tracey Collins, is ravishing.