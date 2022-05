Elon Musk is at the Met Ball with his mommy Maye Musk, looking like a huge tool.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Look at this idiot.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elon told host Lala Anthony that he wants to make Twitter “as inclusive as possible” “if the deal goes through.” Censor me, Elon! I dare you.