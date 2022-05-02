Met Gala 2022: Alicia Keys Elevates the Rhinstone Souvenir Tee

New York’s own Alicia Keys wore a bedazzled skyline on her cape, paying homage to the sort of NYC-centric tee you’d grab at a souvenir shop after accidentally barfing up an authentic New York hot dog all over the one you were already wearing.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To get the look for less, this one’s for sale for $29.95. We’re gonna order five. As Liz Lemon once said, “Newwww York, concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there’s nothing you can do...”