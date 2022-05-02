Met Gala 2022: Alicia Keys Elevates the Rhinstone Souvenir Tee
New York City, baby
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
canal street
New York’s own Alicia Keys wore a bedazzled skyline on her cape, paying homage to the sort of NYC-centric tee you’d grab at a souvenir shop after accidentally barfing up an authentic New York hot dog all over the one you were already wearing.
As Liz Lemon once said, "Newwww York, concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there's nothing you can do..."