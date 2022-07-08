It Seems the ‘RHOSLC’ Cast Might Not Grasp the Severity of Jen Shah's Situation

“Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you.” Taylor Swift sang those legendary words many years ago, but they are still just as relevant today, particularly for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah. Indeed, Manhattan federal court has been “waiting” for her since her on-camera arrest in March 2021. Now she and a few of her fellow cast members have finally arrived in the Big Apple, about two weeks ahead of the trial, to … reflect on the fact that it is fairly likely that Jen Shah will soon be in prison? No. To do some sightseeing and dine on some fabulous food. I can dance to this beat!

Jen Shah is facing multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In part three of RHOSLC’s season two reunion, Andy Cohen asked the reality star how many years she was facing for each charge. She said, “I don’t know.” Well, no one tell her, but the answer is 30 years for the fraud part and 20 years for the money laundering part. And her assistant Stuart Smith pled guilty and is set to testify against her. Eep.

Though her business (which she refers to as “data monetization”) is somewhat difficult to understand, she is essentially accused of stealing money from elderly people in a telemarketing scheme. The girlies, however, are not letting this get in the way of a good time. On Instagram, cast members Heather Gay and Meredith Marks (along with her terrible husband Seth Marks) are documenting the trio’s NYC exploits (which are also being documented by Bravo’s cameras).

“My Coven,” Gay wrote in an Instagram Story slide featuring the trio at dinner. They also walked along the High Line, and posed in pajamas for a promotional photo for some book.

Other pics show off their lewks, with Jen Shah decked out in Gucci and Meredith Marks decked out in a heavily Instagram-filtered face. And a fan video aggregated by the account “queensofbravo” shows the girls sucking up bad vibes at the Vessel.

Aw. :) I hope they’re having enough fun to last 20 to 50 years!