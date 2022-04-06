Meghan Markle Thinks She Can Own an Old Word and, Well, Good Luck

Meghan Markle’s solo pod about “how we talk about women” is at long last coming out this summer. It’s called “Archetypes,” which is presumably a nod to her and Harry Markle’s non-profit Archewell Foundation, which is likely a show of deference to their two-year-old son Archie Mountbatton-Windsor. And now, Archewell Audio, the duo’s production company, is trying to trademark the word “archetype” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Like the litigious boss-ass momager Kris Jenner before her, 10 percent of the business brains behind the Kardashian-Jenner family’s decision to trademark their children’s names, Markle’s receiving some flack for laying claim to a common word, phrase, or name. The Sun and Daily Mail — notoriously anti-Markle enterprises — let their outrage be known in some eye-grabbing headlines today.

HUNDREDS of years, you see. The Sun reported that “archetype” is an “ancient Greek word being used in English since around the 1540s.” The tabloids are chalking Meghan’s obvious entitlement to what isn’t hers (a word from the 1540s) as another reason that she is a social-climbing B-actress who betrayed the Queen’s Commonwealth (a collection of 54 countries) for fame.

I’m not understanding the math, or the outrage. She gave up her title and traded English society for a stint at Tyler Perry’s rental house and proximity to Oprah. This is Lilibet Jr.’s America, and we speak ENGLISH here, not British or Greek. And this, of course, is not remotely the stupidest thing that’s happened over at Spotify over the past week.