A New Era for Women: Meghan Markle Beats Joe Rogan

Well well well, vaccinate me against the 5G virus and call me a total beta male, because I never thought I’d see the day that a feminist former Suits actress owned podcaster Joe Rogan’s tight ass in front of a nation of raw organ meat eaters. And on his own turf!

But here we are: “Archetypes with Meghan,” the Duchess of Sussex’s brand new show about female empowerment in the broadest possible sense, has bested the hypermasculinist, horse goo-swilling “Joe Rogan Experience” for Spotify’s top ranking on the charts. And in its first week, no less.

According to Insider, “Archetypes” holds the number one spot not only on the US charts, but also the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. That’s pretty impressive, considering the streamer reportedly gave the Sussexes anywhere between $15 and $30 million depending on who you ask to not work on their podcast, whereas dedicated opinion columnist Rogan collects a rumored $200 million salary to work on not saying the N-word on air anymore.

Serena Williams was Meghan’s first guest, a far more compelling interviewee than whoever Rogan gets on there when his medical consultant/astrologist Aaron Rodgers is out of cellular range vision questing in Ojai, or wherever. On the day Archetypes debuted, Rogan interviewed Dave Mustaine of Megadeth about the hexes the rocker type put on enemies after bailing on the Jehovah’s Witnesses he grew up with. He is now a devout Christian. Meanwhile, today’s Rogan guest was Mark Zuckerberg. Never heard of her!

Juicy stuff all around, but Meghan still prevailed. I guess women really can defy archetypes that box them in, even if they’re unable to trademark the word “archetype” despite the fact that it’s a pretty cute play on words (Meghan and Harry’s little bloke is named Archie, obviously). Archetypes with Meghan taught me that.