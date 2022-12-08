Meghan Markle Used the Puppy Dog Filter to Bag the Prince

My captors/guardian angels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest campaign of terror, a docuseries called Harry & Meghan, has hit Netflix at long last. Other celeb blogging enterprises must have more hours in the day or greater access to Netflix screeners than I do, because their websites already look like this:

Praying for both Celine Dion and Lenny Hochstein, as reported by Page Six, of course, but their problems have nothing to do with the British Monarchy or the Toronto clubbing scene.

Among the absolute spoils of newly acquired Harry and Meghan information out there, one story caught my eye immediately upon waking this morning: Insider’s report that they met digitally via the most egregious of all honey traps (besides Shrekfishing), the Snapchat puppy ears filter. Per Insider:

In the first episode of the Netflix series, Harry said that a mutual friend set him up with the future Mother Theresa of Montecito.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat,” Harry said.

“That whole thing, the dog ears,” Meghan said.

Yes!! I get it! The dog ears thing!! The number of red hot princes my clique and I bagged between 2015-2017 by fundamentally misrepresenting our faces and personalities using that same method… it’s the stuff of fairytales.

Harry’s former Finstagram has been known to the public for sometime, and the person who reportedly introduced the couple was Canadian socialite Jessica Mulroney. Their first date was at Soho House. All of this is tracks with Meghan being the sort of woman who would put on Snapchat’s puppy ears filter and crosspost it to Instagram because she knew she looked cute.

Netflix/Harry & Meghan

Given that all these intimate revelations are just from the first two episodes of the Netflix docuseries, leaving four more still to come, we can safely assume that there will be at least a month of this sort of reportage. Has Meghan ever double-tapped a thumbs up on a text that really required a few word response? Has Harry ever butt-dialed Lady Louise at the airport? We’ll be watching, or at least Page Six will be.