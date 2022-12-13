If Meghan Markle Didn't Know How to Curtsy She Should Have Checked the PDF

Meghan Markle’s been getting some heat this week, and not from the winter sun in Montecito. In last week’s batch of episodes of the globally impactful documentary Harry & Meghan, she explained between photos of the backs of her childrens’ heads that she was woefully unprepared to marry into the Mountbatten-Windsor Empire of Hemophilia. She said she didn’t know how to curtsy, she had Google the national anthem, and there was no Paulo rock-climbing-curly-girly-to-silky-haired-princess makeover that she had to hide under a fuzzy bucket hat like Mia Thermopolis underwent after classroom bullying from Mandy Moore in The Princess Diaries.

“There’s no class or some person who goes ‘sit like this,’ ‘cross your legs like this,’ ‘use this fork,’ ‘don’t do this,’ ‘curtsy then,’ ‘wear this kind of hat,’” Markle told the Netflix cameras.

Today, a source within Buckingham Palace is fighting back against the slander in the Times. Their defense? They sent her a doc before the wedding that had up to 30 bullet points about etiquette on it. They may have even printed it out, or sent it in a Google Doc (no editing permissions). The source said, “There was prep for everything, walkabouts — even though she was engaged to someone who’d done hundreds of them — clothes, everything. The level of support was intense."

Harry’s then-secretary Ed Lane Fox, who goes by “Elf,” apparently prepared this dossier for her and introduced her to “a very well-connected, trusted fashion person,” according to The Sun. (That person may have been Angela Kelly, the Queen’s alleged toilet banana consigliere and the woman who made most of her horrible little skirt suits for the last twenty years of her life.)

I agree with Meghan that the royal family didn’t just throw her to the wolves, they fed her to the wolves. That being said, I also believe this Elf individual likely shot a dossier over, maybe in an attachment style that would take some rejiggering to open on an iPhone, and called it a day. They knew she wouldn’t be sticking around for long. She was too big for curtsies and tea and the waning British empire. She had to save the world. Which she’s done, via podcast.