Meghan Markle Channels Feminist Spirit and Inseam of Princess Di

Quarantine neighbors/sexy feminists Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem both happened to be in New York yesterday, and they chowed down on some food for thought at Crosby Hotel in Soho, whose midday tea service they no doubt saw on artless girl Manhattan lunch TikTok. The two were reportedly summiting over earl grey to strategize upon Steinem’s long-time cause, the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment, which the bunkmates discussed in Vogue two weeks ago.

Naturally other topics would arise, like whether it is feminist to have have great legs (yes).. It would certainly be hard not to mention bermuda shorts, as Meghan was wearing the knee-length hot pants invented by her own late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Per the Daily Mail, Meghan “kept it cool in a pair of smart, navy shorts which she paired with a simple white blouse, a tan leather belt, brown Manolo Blahnik heels and a perfectly coordinated $428 Nia wooden beaded clutch.” She also “sported a $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet, Princess Diana's Cartier Tank Watch — which costs $23,000 — rings; her $350,000 Triology engagement ring, her wedding ring, and two Shiffon Duet Pinky Rings, which retail for $525 each.”

You bet it’s the self-same goddamn magickal pinky rings she’s sported before, most definitely used to communicate with Diana from the beyond.

She’s been channeling the people’s princess all week. Meghan displayed some Princess Diana behavior earlier in the day before her lunch while her husband Prince Harry channeled Nelson Mandela at the United Nations: she was called a “hero” for handing a lady who was coughing over Harry’s little chat a bottle of water, displaying a similar spirit to her late mother-in-law who famously challenged the stigma around patients ailing from AIDS in the late 1980s.

Luminaries come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes, in an enormous pair of shorts.