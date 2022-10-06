Meghan Markle Accused of Taking Fashion Inspo From Nazi Bride Wallis Simpson

Listen, I don’t agree with Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle’s politics – I abhor Nazi sympathizers and I think Nelson Mandela’s grandson was justified in his eyeball rolling – but you’re not gonna hear me deny that American divorcees Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle are absolute smokeshow hottie hot hot hotties. Their similarities don’t end there. King Edward VIII abdicated after 11 months on the throne to marry two-time divorcee BJ Queen Simpson, a Baltimore-born outsider/personal friend to Hitler. Eighty-five years later, Prince Harry stepped down from working royaldom and wearing Nazi Halloween costumes to move to California with the high priestess of Montecito Meghan Markle.

But wait, there’s more!

Many eagle-eyed monarchists across the internet are pointing out that two new portraits of Markle posted on Instagram by Sussex photographer Misan Harriman are exact replicas of Simpson snaps.

A red hot, scarf-necked, middle-parted vixen Meghan looks a lot like a photo of Simpson, according to the Post and others.

And apparently this black and white portrait of Meghan and her defector also looks a lot like a portrait of Bertie and Wally.

The New York Post also notes that they’ve both worn yellow dresses and have slim ankles. The Daily Mail points out both women occasionally wore sunglasses and at least once both wore stripes.

I also dove into the archives to find some similarities, and it was eerie, especially it being so close to Halloween and all.

Both women are mad for plaid!

Left: Bettmann Right: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

They’ve rocked a bit of blue!

Left: Bettmann Right: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Neither melted in the rain!

Left: Corbis Historical Society Right: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Both have touched dogs. What the!

Left: Bettmann Right: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both of them have been systematically targeted and intimidated by a big ass candle!

Left: Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Right: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Spitting images! Let’s hope things go better for Meghan than Wallis, especially vis a vis Hitler.