Meghan and Harry Recognized for Contribution to Humanity as Content Creators

If someone would’ve made me guess who’d be on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, I would have certainly correctly guessed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). After running away from the royal family and then doing an Oprah special revealing the bombshell news that the monarchy is racist, they are the equivalent of escaped prisoners of war to a certain demographic. Personally, I love them.

Since their departure from Kensington Palace, Meghan and Harry have dedicated their lives not to eating boiled chicken breast with the Queen, but to helping and uplifting others through humanitarian work and advocacy — two vague concepts that are very important to people who never have to work again but also need to do something, I guess.

In the couple’s TIME writeup by chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, he applauds them by saying, “They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.”

Meghan and Harry launched Archewell, Inc., in 2020. The organization consists of three branches: the Foundation (“an impact driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action”), productions (content) and audio (content of the voice). As someone who has spent the last six years working in the world of content, I am so happy that what we do is being seen for the noble cause it is. And as a member of the voiceless (I am Black and Muslim and a woman) I am extra happy — finally, someone’s thinking of us. Harry and Meghan, if you offer me enough money, I will leave Gawker and join the movement.