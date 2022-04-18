Meghan and Harry sent themselves to The Hague rather than spend another minute in a moldy old vacation timeshare with the Windsor family. And while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, the Fantastic Markle Twins have been causing an enormous hubbubly. For one, they’ve been “cynically toying with the Queen” by showing their faces in England. And worse, they kissed, which is sick, twisted, demented, and not to mention perverted.

But the the biggest thrill of the entire trip came from a certain busybody mum named Sherry McBain who divulged to the press something Meghan had told her about their son Archie in confidence. No, not that he wants to be “an astronaut” – it’s something far worse, with much more dire implications.

First, some context: McBain and her wife Mandy have a son named Harrison. Keep that in mind. Now: Meghan and Mandy got to chatting, and the following interaction occurred.

Per Vanity Fair:

“[Meghan] was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name’, and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know,’” McBain explained. “They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

The royal couple decided on naming their son Archie. His middle name is Harrison. Meghan and Harry are famously litigious, in addition to being constantly “cynically toying with the Queen” and amorous (that kiss!) Mandy and Sherry better lawyer the fuck up. To their son Harrison, we wish nothing but good will, due to him being a minor.