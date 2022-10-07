Meghan and Harry Seen Blissed TF Out at Jack Johnson Show

On Wednesday night, Meg and Red cracked open a couple CBD seltzers, loosened their top three buttons, sued the Daily Mail alongside co-litigants Elton John and Liz Hurley, and caught some vibes at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Yes, the famously relaxed duo traded in the Rock of Gibraltar for something a little softer – Jack “La Da Da Da Da Da Da La Da Da Da Da Da” Johnson. According to TMZ, the Sussexes were “huggin’ and dancin’” backstage while Johnson presumably played such hits as “Banana Pancakes” and his original song from the Curious George movie.

Huggin’ and dancin’? That’s what it’s all about, brother! Sorry to bring up bros, Harry. I know things are a little tense there, daddio. But you wouldn’t know it based on the moves the Marvelous Markle Twins were busting all night. At the Santa Barbara Bowl, there are no bad vibes.

The duo “cut loose during the show, dancing, swaying to the music and clearly familiar with Jack's hits,” TMZ reported. “It was clearly date night ... Harry and Meghan were standing as he wrapped his arm around her waist. They were also friendly with the small group in their section ... chatting them up.”

TMZ does not reveal who the other ten VIPs were in their “special cordoned off section” but I’d venture to guess that a pantheon of all the chillest folks in SoCal gathered in SB for the occasion: Rob Lowe, that symbolically loaded mountain lion stalking its prey, aging Manson Girls Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel, Katy Perry’s two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, and the five remaining members of the UC Santa Barbara Pan-Hellenic Council who are not on academic probation.

Mahalo, folks.