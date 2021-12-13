Megan Thee Stallion Is Also Coming For What Abraham Lincoln Has

It’s already been a huge news day for sexy librarian types like you, me, and Kim K: Megan Thee Stallion, the most famous and beautiful woman in the world besides Kiki Dunst, finally got her degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University. Rolling Stone called her “One Degree Hotter,” which really made me laugh.

Megan T. Stallion could’ve easily abandoned her studies. She was touring the world, encouraging America’s children to develop total dumptruck asses via the Hottie Boot Camp program, and taught all women financial literacy via her Hot Girl Enterprise x Cash App collab. But she promised her late grandmother and mother that she’d get a degree, no matter what, and guess what? We did it, hotties.

No matter that 2.7 GPA she revealed on The Breakfast Club. I’d like to see you try to maintain a B- minus average in hospital administration. You know nothing about billing or tax forms, I’m sure. Not to pit women against each other of course, but Kim failed the baby bar three times, for sobbing out loud! And also, there’s room at the table for everyone of course, but I do think Megan Thee is also certainly coming for what Abraham Lincoln has.