Matthew Morrison Makes It Worse

Earlier this week, it was reported that Matthew Morrison had been fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending inappropriate direct messages to a contestant on the show. Everyone believed this to be true, because he seems like the kind of guy who would do that.

Now, Morrison is defending himself. In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Glee star starts off hostile, while making sure we can see his hideous wedding ring.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he told the camera. Then, in the “interest of transparency,” Morrison read the message he claims he sent to a dancer on the show.

“Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,” the Dr. Seuss' the Grinch Musical star alleged the text said. He did not show his phone or share a screenshot of the text, so we’ll just have to take his word for it.

As for why Morrison sent this message in the first place, that’s where it gets even more confusing. The actor claimed that he reached out because he and the contestant share a “mutual respect” for a choreographer he’s known for “over 20 years,” and he was trying to get her a job on the show.

Let’s break that down via a string of unanswerable questions:

In what world does a dancer have the power to get a choreographer hired on the show?

Why wouldn’t Morrison just go to a producer on the show and recommend his friend?

Why did he use the phrase “talk you through some things?” Does he realize that sounds shady?

Why did he think it would be appropriate to get the phone number of a dancer whose dancing he is meant to be judging on the show?

Is he dumb or is he lying??

Morrison went on to blame this situation on the “devastating” fact that we live in a world “where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.” The fact that no celebrity understands what “clickbait” actually means is a topic for another day. In this sick, sad world we live in, where “gossip is toxic, and it’s destroying our society,” there is only one recourse for curly-haired reality competition judges: If you don’t want to be gossiped about, don’t do something worth gossiping about! That’s a little lesson Morrison could have learned from Lea Michele.