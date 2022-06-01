Matthew Morrison Fired From 'SYTYCD' for Being a Perv

Known villain Matthew Morrison is back on his bullshit. Nine days after the season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance, it was announced last week that the actor would be leaving his dream role as a judge on your aunt’s favorite reality competition program. In a statement at the time, Morrison said that he “did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

People is now reporting that Morrison is leaving the show due to “flirty direct messages” that made a contestant feel “uncomfortable.” Avid Selling Sunset fans will remember that Morrison’s ex-fiancée Chrishell Stause once said that she would want to kill herself if she was still with him, so yeah, I can believe that he made a contestant “uncomfortable.”

"[The contestant] felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation,” a source told the tabloid.

Anyone who watched even a little bit of Morrison’s short-lived tenure on the show could tell that something was off. Look at how he (43) is staring — mouth completely agape — at this dancer (19).

A more generous person would say that he was simply in awe of her talent. I am not a generous person, and what I see is a pervert.

Now the question becomes: Who will replace Morrison and join JoJo Siwa and tWitch as a judge on the show? You have to get someone equally famous, which isn’t that hard. Is Misty Copeland busy? What about Addison Rae? Perhaps dance comedian Este Haim? Time is running out, and these semi-professional dancers are not going to ogle themselves.