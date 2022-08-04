Matt Smith on ‘Morbius,’ Correctly: “It Is What It Is.”

The movie Morbius, starring Jardo Letter as a science vampire, was such a big flop that it became a meme; then it was rereleased in theaters to capitalize on its meme popularity, where it immediately flopped again. Everybody hated this flop ass movie, including us. You might think being Leto’s co-star in quite possibly the biggest flop of all time might get actor Matt Smith, who plays Morbius’s friend (?), down. But guess what — you would not be correct.

“Yeah, it was thrown under the bus,” Smith told Rolling Stone in response to the fact that Morbius claimed Gigli’s spot as No. 1 embarrassing film that, while released as a serious effort, will now only be referred to in the context of jokes. “But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out and … It is what it is.”

Well, how about that. Turns out Matt Smith has a great attitude. Turns out Matt Smith is living life unbothered by his association with Morbius. Turns out Matt Smith understands that, like some of us, what he makes is ephemeral garbage that offers little to the world, but guess what, he’s still getting paid. Turns out he has his notifications silenced. We could all learn a thing or two from Matt Smith, seems like.

Really can’t argue with his statement at all. That flop ass movie was just a movie, and movies are fuckin’ dumb and they’re all too long now. Would rather watch TV. Who cares. Love you, Matt, I guess. <3