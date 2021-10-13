Matt Damon Reveals Explosive Reason Why He and Ben Affleck Haven’t Written Together Since ‘Good Will Hunting’

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been busy promoting The Last Duel, their first co-written feature since 1997’s Good Will Hunting. It’s a movie about which people will tell you: “I’ve heard it’s really good, actually!” And I don’t doubt it, even if the two leading men were unfairly prevented from sharing a steamy kiss. But why did Damon (who recently retired the “f-slur”) and Affleck (who is dating Jennifer Lopez) wait so long to write another movie together, when they are so good at it?

Hmm. You can take some time to think of a guess. Is it because they had a falling out? Is it because Matt Damon doesn’t like iced coffee? Is it because Ben Affleck has had enough controversy of his own without wading into Matt Damon’s weird bullshit? No. Matt Damon told E! News the real reason for their rut at The Last Duel’s New York City premiere; an exclusive tantalizingly teased with the headline “Matt Damon Reveals Why He Hasn't Collaborated With Ben Affleck Since Good Will Hunting Until Now.” Please tell us, I need to know!

According to Damon, the pair "assumed [writing] would be so time-consuming that we'd never be able to do it." A stunningly honest answer from a man who is, unfortunately for the people involved in his PR, known for them. So what was their secret fix? “If we just work during hours that we could easily carve out,” he said, “we could get a lot done.” Indeed. Damon added: "We wrote it faster than we thought we would."

You have to admire his candor, and of course we cannot poke fun. “If we just work during hours that we could easily carve out, we could get a lot done” and then “we wrote it faster than we thought we would” is the logic that has led to just about every blog post finally being completed since the beginning of time.