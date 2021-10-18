Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Sob While Kyle Richards Just Laughs; the Boys Are Inconsolable

It seems Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has won the last duel.

Yes, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s new project The Last Duel grossed only $4.8 million at the box office during its opening weekend; an unfortunate amount given its $100 million price tag. Meanwhile, the Richards vehicle Halloween Kills brought in $50.4 million, even though it was released simultaneously on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The dual-release strategy has in the past had a dampening effect on ticket sales — you might remember it was the source of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit with Disney — but Halloween Kills (a film about trauma) could not be bested.

The Last Duel, meanwhile, had an exclusively theatrical release, adding to the embarrassment that is no doubt making Matt Damon and Ben Affleck so sad they had to run crying to Jennifer Lopez and then she had to wipe both of their little noseys with a tissue.

Aw, poor The Last Duel. I guess no one wanted to see a #MeToo drama set among knights in 14th century France with no kissing, even if it did mark the return of the Damon-Affleck writing team, plus Nicole Holofcener for the girl parts. Or maybe they just didn’t know it existed. Did Damon pull the trigger on retiring the “f-slur” too early, thus sabotaging his chances of tabloid-fueled hype? It’s a mistake he will regret for years to come, no doubt.

Kyle Richards, however, knew exactly when to retire something she held dear. The Bravolebrity gave up botox six months before reprising her childhood role in the latest film in the Halloween franchise. She explained her choice to Variety, saying that, as an actress, “you wanna be able to move your face.” Indeed you do.

Just like her gamble to turn all of the women against Lisa Vanderpump in order to force her out and become the main lady on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (based on the allegation that Vanderpump leaked information to the tabloids about Dorit adopting and then abandoning a dog she obtained from Vanderpump’s rescue) for the reality show’s best season (because of embezzlement drama related to Erika Jayne) — this gamble paid off.

“Goodbye, Kyle!,” one might say. We’ll see you … at the bank.