Mary Cosby Is Either Leaving or Not Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Mary Cosby did not show up to film the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion special. The taping followed a season in which she was caught on camera saying several racist things about her fellow castmembers, and a season during which she was widely rumored to run her family’s pentecostal church like a cult. Plus she was married to her step-grandfather throughout, which one has to imagine is difficult. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided,” she said in an interview on “Twitter Spaces.” “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story.” She has reportedly not yet filmed for season three.

So it was easy to believe the rumor that Mary Cosby, one of the most morally indefensible characters in one of the most morally indefensible installments in one of the most morally indefensible reality franchises on television, had either decided for herself, or was asked, to leave the show; a show that we will admittedly not stop watching until we are cast into outer darkness where there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth (Bible reference).

RHOSLC co-star Meredith Marks seemed to confirm that Cosby wasn’t returning to the show on a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, during which she said the alleged cult leader was “no longer on the show.” Well, well, well. Cosby seemed to acknowledge the rumor, too, in a Wednesday Instagram post:

“Silence is Enough! To The Leaders of the world..’My Followers” & New Ones”! I Love you! 💖Thank you for your Love#❤️❤️❤️ & Support,” she wrote. “#love #support #leadership #justice #truth #support #fighterslife #seekgod #loveyouall #🙏#s1”

And now we’ve arrived at this morning, when we were awoken with the gentle kiss of Page Six against our cheek, telling us “Mary Cosby exits ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ after 2 seasons.” Apparently they made contact with a Mary Cosby source who said, “Mary will not be back. She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

Well, that’s that then, yes? It certainly seems to be true, judging from the many hours we’ve watched her not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies, and judging from how she is no longer filming for the show. But wait. What’s this?

“Mary Cosby Denies Reports She's Leaving RHOSLC After 2 Seasons: 'A Complete Lie'”

Yes, Mary Cosby responded directly to the tweet from Page Six advertising the article about her exit, claiming that she is in fact not exiting at all. “This Story Is Not True!!,” she wrote. “This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!”

She hasn’t spoken to anyone, I guess.

Well. Now what are we supposed to think, huh? You tell me. I’m done telling you stuff. You tell me now: What are we supposed to think about this, huh?