Perfect Timing: Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adam Levine (who — for the record — doesn’t believe in monogamy) (but who also — for the record — has done nothing to make you doubt his monogamy) (other than flirting) (which is perfectly legal last time I checked??) is heading to Sin City.

Yes, the doofus singer, recently under fire for an avalanche of embarrassingly horny DMs sent to various women who are not his pregnant wife, has chosen the perfect time to make an announcement: Maroon 5 is embarking on a Las Vegas residency. Yaaayyy …

The news came via a press release from Live Nation, which says that the residency will begin in March of 2023; a date far enough in the future that you have to imagine they thought the attention around Levine’s cheating scandal might actually work to their benefit. To be honest, I don’t doubt they are correct. The band will play 16 shows, with dates spanning from March to August, at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Will concert-goers be able to watch Levine send horny DMs live on stage? Well, only if they happen to snag the best seats. I’m sure tickets go on sale at some point, via some website. Please click here to see.

Of course, our thoughts are with Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo at this time. But at least what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — Instagram made no such promise about its DMs.