Makeup Artist Threatens Meghan's Squad: "See You Next Month"
What is he referring to?
The Daily Mail doesn’t miss. This morning, reporter Harriet Johnston turned pleasure into business while sleuthing the Instagram comments of Meghan Markle’s hairdresser George Northwood. He posted a snap of Meghan looking radiant at The Hague, presumably before being tried for war crimes or testifying on behalf of Johnny Depp in a defamation trial — just kidding, having in-laws like hers is punishment enough 🤣. More seriously, as we all know, Meghan had been attending the Invictus Games with hubby, a trip of powerful international diplomacy that was quickly overshadowed by betrayal.
Meghan’s supposed best friend/makeup artist Daniel Martin commented on Northwood’s post, “I miss you already but so happy I’ll see you next month my friend ❤️,” which garnered 74 likes as of press time. Sinister… What could he mean by this sort of ominous comment?
The Mail is on it, reporting: “While it is not clear which plans the pair could be referring to, the Duchess will mark her son Archie’s birthday on 6 May, while Mother’s Day in the US is celebrated on 8 May.”
To threaten a yummy mummy during what is supposed to be the happiest time in her life, mere weeks before her son’s third birthday and American Mother’s Day, is plain wrong. I hope Meghan gets rid of users and clingers-on in her life once and for all.