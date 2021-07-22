What Will Sick Joker Freak Luke Bryan Buy for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton?

A wedding gift is so personal. You really want to get the happy couple something that screams, “you put this down on a list of things you wanted.” That is unless you are Luke Bryan and you’re getting a wedding gift for newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

In an interview with People, the country singer said that while he was not in attendance at the July 4 wedding because he did not know it was happening, he has “started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” What exactly a “mental wedding gift soirée” is is between Luke Bryan and God, but the singer went on to say that he’s going to “get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there.”

It’s clear that Bryan does not yet know what he will be getting the happy couple/The Voice judges, so here are some ideas to help him on his journey.

All of the Harajuku girls who used to stand behind Gwen Stefani at various events

This really big horse

A video of Adam Levine apologizing for also not being at the wedding

His and hers pairs of socks that say “It’s OK to fart”

This patriotic Le Creuset canister set

The cheetah print sweater dress from Gwen’s “Cool” music video, I bet she misses it

A pizza stone

Bryan promised that the couple can expect whatever he does end up giving them to have “the Luke Bryan touch on it,” so maybe he can put his own spin on my ideas – as long as he puts both our names on the card.