Lost in Hand Lotion: Scarlett Johansson Pivots to Cream

In her long and illustrious career, Scarlett Johansson has tried many different things. She’s an actress, a singer, a popcorn entrepreneur, the mother to Colin Jost’s child, and now she’s decided to enter the over-saturated world of celebrity skincare.

Johansson’s latest venture is a skincare brand called The Outset, which has a fancy website and an Instagram page full of tasteful images that demand the viewer to “RETURN TO THE ESSENTIAL” and “FIND FREEDOM IN THE UNCOMPLICATED.” In one photo she’s even wearing glasses, that’s how we know that she’s a chemist.

The Outset launches in March, and the Black Widow star told Vogue, “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful. But — how do I put this? I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

While I am horrified to learn that Johansson was playing some kind of character as the face of L’Oreal Glam Shine — I trusted her — I am nevertheless glad we’re finally letting Scarlett be Scarlett.

Johansson will be joining the ranks of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Lady Gaga, Gabrielle Union, Halsey, Millie Bobby Brown, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lauren Conrad, and (eventually) Hailey Bieber as the celebrity face and brain behind a new beauty/skincare line. While I celebrate entrepreneurship in all its forms, I am begging one of these ladies to do something new. Bring back exercise videos; I would even settle for a shampoo at this point. I hate to say it, but Gal Gadot was onto something when she decided her thing was going to be mac and cheese. Now there is something everyone can get behind.