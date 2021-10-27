Lori Laughlin Paying Tuition of People Who Actually Got into College

Of all people, you might think that Lori Loughlin knows that money can’t fix all your problems. In fact, in Loughlin’s case it got her sent to federal prison. But now, she is using money to perform a beautiful, caring act of PR rehabilitation. Instead of paying her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California, Loughlin is paying for the tuition of two people who presumably got into college on their own merit.

A “source close to Loughlin” (read: her publicist) told E! News that Loughlin is paying for the cost of two students’ college tuition and expenses, to the tune of over $500,000. E! News notes that this was not part of Loughlin’s plea deal, the implication being that this is coming from the kindness of her heart (read: a desperate desire to be beloved).

Back in 2020, the Full House star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli (of Target fame) pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud after he paid $500,000 to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into college.

In Us Weekly, a source said that the When Calls the Heart star hopes to “be allowed to move on” despite the “stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.” So take that, haters. Loughlin is moving on. She’s giving away her money, she’s returning to the Hallmark Channel next year, and Olivia Jade just performed a pretty good Purge-themed Paso Doble on Dancing with the Stars. They don’t teach you that at USC.