Looks Like Leo DiCaprio’s 25-Year-Old Ex-GF Got the Dogs In the Breakup

Sometime earlier this summer, perhaps just days after she turned 25, Leo DiCaprio broke up with his most recent model girlfriend, Camila Morrone. DiCaprio, 47, has since been rumored to be hooking up with Gigi Hadid (don’t buy it) and a random 22-year-old Ukranian model (more likely). What about Morrone? So far, she has not been linked to any other much older actor or venture capitalist, but she did dance the night away at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday party this weekend, which feels like an age-appropriate way to spend an evening. And she got the dogs!

The Daily Mail published photos yesterday of Morrone walking the two huskies she adopted with DiCaprio during the pandemic. Morrone previously revealed to Vogue that she named her dogs Sally and Jack. I’m not sure which one is primarily in focus in the Daily Mail photos, but you can see that Morrone has a beige leash for it complete with a container of millennial pink poop baggies. That’s Hollywood for you.

In the early years of Morrone and DiCaprio’s relationship, sources insisted to the tabloids that DiCaprio was ready to settle down and have lots of babies with Morrone. That did not happen, but I’m glad Morrone got two rescue huskies out of the deal. Hopefully she also received some sort of lump sum payment in the split, though I have no evidence to suggest that happened and of course, it’s none of my business.

DiCaprio walked away from the relationship with only his memories (at least some of them; he’s getting to be the age when little details start to escape). I hope they’re nice.