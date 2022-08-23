What to Know About Lizzy Savetsky, the New Real Housewife of New York

After the last disastrous and contemptible season of the Real Housewives of New York — so heinous that the show didn’t even get a single reunion episode — Bravo dumped the whole cast with a plan to start fresh. Today we have a peek at our first new lady, courtesy of a Page Six scoop.

“Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast,” an insider told Page Six about the decision to dump the Singer Squad. “They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.” Unlike our old uninspiring New York ladies, our new inspiring New York ladies are “already strong in the influencer space, and they are more aspirational.”

“They’re women who have their own brands,” the insider added, “or at least strong Instagram followings.”

Yes, it seems these ladies are the influencers of their generation, or at least an influencers of a generation. As for the first one, her name is Lizzy and she’s originally from Fort Worth, Texas. Let’s see what else there is to learn about Lizzy.

Her name is Lizzy Savetsky.

Earlier I only said her first name, but her full name is Lizzy Savetsky.

According to Page Six, she posts on Instagram about “accessories and her Jewish faith.”

Lizzy’s claim to fame is that she has 200,000 followers on Instagram. Here’s one of her posts, where she explains what “kosher” means.

She has a family.

Lizzy is a mother of three and is married to a plastic surgeon.

She is a Zionist.

According to Lizzy’s Instagram bio, she is a “Proud Jew & Zionist 🇮🇱.”

Okay, well, there you have it! Welcome to our world, Lizzy. Can’t wait to see what you and the other Instagram mamas come up with next season. :)