Did Lisa Vanderpump Reach Out About Dorit’s Break-In?

Two masked men robbed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s home in October while Kemsley and her children were inside, an alarming incident depicted in RHOBH’s season premiere last week. Since news of the break-in spread, one question has lingered in the Beverly Hills air, haunting the minds of those who dare think it:

Did former housewife Lisa Vanderpump reach out, via text or otherwise, post-break-in to offer her condolences?

As it turns out, with every new piece of information we receive about whether Lisa Vanderpump reached out, via text or otherwise, post-break-in to offer her condolences, the answer seems only more out of reach. Our journey down the rabbit hole begins with a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which a fan asked Kemsley whether she’d heard from her former friend. Kemsley denied having done so. “No,” she said, “not a word.”

Three days later Vanderpump, whose falling out with Kemsley came after Vanderpump was accused of leaking details about Kemsley’s botched dog adoption to the press, (I’m team Lisa here) (you don’t just give away a dog you were vetted to adopt) (the dog ended up at a kill shelter), tweeted that Kemsley was lying. “Fact…I reached out…,” she wrote, “they didn’t reply.”

She followed up her accusation with supposed proof: a screenshot of a text message to Dorit’s husband PK. “Setting record straight…Of course I reached out to PK!,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support..” (That last part is about an accident she had that we don’t need to get into for the purposes of this post.) (She fell off of a horse earlier this year and broke her leg.)

The screenshot appears to show a text conversation in which Vanderpump writes, to PK, “I’m so sorry to hear what transpired glad you’re all safe.” The text conversation also appears to be completely highlighted, as you would highlight text on a computer, in a way I have not been able to duplicate on my own iPhone. But I have never claimed to be a “computer wiz.” I am merely a seeker of truth.

PK responded on Instagram the following day, denying Lisa’s claim that she texted him. “I have bought in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent ….,” he wrote, under a photo of the guys from the show Sherlock. “Will keep you all informed of their progress #rhobh.” Would I have liked to see a screenshot of the text thread with Lisa Vanderpump that exists on his iPhone? Of course, and I hope it is “TK” from “PK.” (That’s industry parlance for “to come”; please keep up.)

Who could solve this mystery? I think we all know the answer. But unfortunately Detective Meghan King from Real Housewives of Orange County is hiking nude on vacation right now. We’ll see if she’s up to the task when she returns.