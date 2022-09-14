Lisa Rinna Snubbed By the BravoCon Gods?

Things have not been going well for Lisa Rinna, erstwhile star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 59-year-old wife of Harry Fucking Hamlin and mother of supermodels Delilah Doodoo and Mimsy Gray has allegedly probably been fired from the show. And now, it seems, she won’t even attend BravoCon, the most hallowed event in the Bravo universe, which will take place at the mouth of hell — er, the Javits Center in New York City the weekend of October 14.

Bravo execs announced the full lineup for the conference this morning, and Rinna’s name was conspicuously absent from the list. The RHOBH panel instead will include Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton. (Note that new housewife Diana Jenkins, who is rumored to have skipped the RHOBH reunion due to getting Covid, also didn’t make the cut.)

Rinna hasn’t commented on the situation as of press time, but of course we are furiously refreshing her Instagram feed to see when she will post some unintelligible, borderline paranoid statement alongside screenshots of random DMs and a photo of her flipping the bird. For now, she is merely bringing her “hot villain energy” to the runways of New York Fashion Week, per Interview magazine. Personally, I’m worried that without the Bravo platform, Rinna is going to have a hard time selling her Rinna Rosé and Rinna lip kits. At least Hamlin has a new AMC+ show called Mayfair Witches coming up.

If for some reason you were planning on attending BravoCon but only to see Rinna, rest assured that there will be plenty of other events to keep you occupied. There will be multiple panels, an “immersive experience” called BravoLand, and an afterparty sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer featuring Tom Sandoval’s cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, which is the most terrifying phrase I have ever typed. See you there.