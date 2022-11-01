Leonardo DiCaprio Wore a “Scary” Mask to Halloween Party With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Gigi Hadid is — ewww — 27. You’d think it wouldn’t work, but apparently these two are still showing up to the same parties about once a month, and in DiCaprio’s world, that’s love. Page Six reports that the actor and aged model were spotted at a big EDM-style Halloween bash in the Brooklyn Navy Yard last night. No word on if they touched each other’s shoulders or said anything to each other. (“Hey.”)

According to Page Six, DiCaprio and Hadid showed up together in a party bus (cool) alongside Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s seemingly on-again girlfriend Irina Shayk, and DiCaprio’s longtime party friend, the art dealer Helly Nahmad. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source said. “The group got bottle service.”

A [scary] mask? What did it look like? Well, according to the same source, the mask was “half monster, half zombie.”

Huh. Do you think it was split in half vertically or horizontally? Or…diagonally? And what kind of monster? Is DiCaprio into some kind of fantasy lore I haven’t heard about? Did this scare Gigi Hadid or did she not care because she was only there for the bottle service and, ultimately, a mention in a Page Six item linking her to DiCaprio? What did SHE wear?

I’m afraid I don’t have answers to any of those questions. If you do, of course, please get in touch. In the meantime, update your spreadsheets to include DiCaprio and Hadid’s special Halloween night as evidence they are in love and getting married really soon. Boo!