Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With New Girl, And She’s Much More His Type (23)

Brace yourself: Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed hanging out with a woman who is not Gigi Hadid. I know. I’m about ready to cry, because ever since the first time the paps caught DiCaprio touching Hadid’s shoulder in September, I’ve believed that DiCaprio was truly in love with that old crone. Now I’m afraid their deeply real relationship has come to an end, because, like I said, DiCaprio was out partying with someone else last night.

Her name is Victoria Lamas, and she’s 23. Duh. She also happens to be one of Lorenzo Lamas’s daughters (her mom is May 1996 Playmate of the Month Shauna Sand). According to the Daily Mail, DiCaprio and young Victoria went to the Bird Streets Club together in West Hollywood last night. There are several photos of them leaving the hot spot in the same car. You can also see Tobey Maguire’s mean mug in the background of a couple of them. Looks like it was a fun night.

What else is there to know about Ms. Lamas? Well, she’s a model, of course. She’s also a second-generation nepo baby (her grandparents were the actors Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl). And she’s an aspiring artist.

The Lamas clan on the red carpet of the Inspector Gadget 2 premiere in 2003. I’m pretty sure Victoria is the one holding a Barbie by the hair. Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

She is not the Lamas daughter who was on reality TV in the mid-2000s. That was her older half-sister, Shayne, who appeared on The Bachelor and went on to land a one-season E! show called Leave It to Lamas.

What will become of the aged Gigi Hadid? Light a candle for her tonight if you can. She’s going to turn 28 in April.