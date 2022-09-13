Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying With Elderly Woman

Someone in a position of power wants us to think that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating Gigi Hadid. Ever since DiCaprio, 47, dumped his last girlfriend Camila Morrone directly after she turned 25, the tabloids have been abuzz with sources claiming that he is “pursuing” Hadid, a prehistoric 27-year-old single mother of one. Do you believe it?

Two weeks ago, a source revealed to InTouch that “Leo and Gigi hooked up a few times this summer.” Yesterday, a source told People that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” and that “they are getting to know each other.” And Us Weekly hit the jackpot this morning with the news that DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted attending the same party over the weekend. True love?

According to Us, an “eyewitness” saw DiCaprio and the oldest woman he has ever (allegedly) dated “hanging out” at a New York Fashion Week after party on Saturday night. “A second observer noted that the duo were seated at the same table at the event, which was also attended by Venus Williams and Ben Simmons,” the tabloid reported.

Us doesn’t name the event, but I think we can assume it was the CR x Dundas NYFW Party with Revolve that took place at Casa Cipriani downtown. Williams was photographed there, as were several more appropriately aged random models that DiCaprio may or may not be pursuing including Alexis Ren (25), Josie Canseco (24), and Bella Harris (22).

DiCaprio was spotted by multiple outlets at this party — TMZ got footage of him standing at the bar wearing a baseball cap pulled over most of his face, as is his custom. The gossip outlet reported that he was “pretty much hanging out by himself,” however.

I can’t find any evidence that Hadid showed up at the Revolve party, but she was out and about in New York on Saturday, attending the Daily Front Row awards at the Rainbow Room earlier in the evening. It’s possible that she jumped in an Escalade right after, zipped down to Casa Cipriani, spotted DiCaprio from across the room, and proceeded to have a deep conversation with him about love and partnership and parenting and growing up.

Someone would love for us to think that, anyway. Best wishes to DiCaprio and Hadid as they embark on a new public relations journey together.