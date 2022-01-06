Leonardo DiCaprio Is Tree

Don’t look up! Ha-ha, just kidding. Do look up, at all the beautiful trees. :) Yep, that’s what Leonardo DiCaprio will be doing at least, now that one of those beautiful trees will bear his name. Researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, have discovered a new tree and named it Pussyopsis posse. Ha-ha, just kidding again. They named it: Uvariopsis dicaprio. Beautiful.

According to the BBC, researchers gave the tree DiCaprio’s name because of his work bringing awareness to the campaign to stop planned logging in the Cameroon forest, where the tree is found. “Cameroon’s Ebo Forest, and all of the incredible animals that live there, are in trouble,” DiCaprio posted to Instagram in August 2020, linking to a petition, to give you an example of one of the things he did. “This includes Forest Elephants, Gorillas, Chimpanzees, and so many others. Let's help #SaveEboForest.”

The government has since halted its logging plans in the as-of-now relatively untouched rainforest. (I suspect they were originally going to give the tree to Adam McKay for his help saving the world with his movie, but then decided to hold out until they find a larger tree.) “We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo forest,” Kew botanist Martin Cheek told the BBC. Gotta say — I agree.

“This is my tree,” you can imagine Leonardo DiCaprio telling a 19-year-old he’s dating. “Oh my god I love it.” (That’s what she says in response.)

Anyway good work, Treeonardo. And good work, tree scientists. We love you and we thank you.

Amen.