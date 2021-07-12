Leo DiCaprio's Girlfriend's Summer Reading List

Last night, the 23-year-old model and actress Camila Morrone shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers what she’s planning to read this summer. Some of the titles were recommended to her by Lena Dunham! Have you read any of these, and if so, what did you think?

Animal by Lisa Taddeo

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Who?)

Blue Nights by Joan Didion

Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis

Eve’s Hollywood by Eve Babitz

Slow Days, Fast Company by Eve Babitz (Sounds fun)

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennet

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand (A few more than Ms. Morrone has had)

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin

Congratulations to the authors.