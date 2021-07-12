Leo DiCaprio's Girlfriend's Summer Reading List
Honestly, it's pretty good.
Last night, the 23-year-old model and actress Camila Morrone shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers what she’s planning to read this summer. Some of the titles were recommended to her by Lena Dunham! Have you read any of these, and if so, what did you think?
Animal by Lisa Taddeo
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Who?)
Blue Nights by Joan Didion
Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen
Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis
Eve’s Hollywood by Eve Babitz
Slow Days, Fast Company by Eve Babitz (Sounds fun)
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennet
This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner
28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand (A few more than Ms. Morrone has had)
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
Congratulations to the authors.