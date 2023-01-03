Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Lock In New Girlfriends for 2023

In 2023, having a girlfriend is officially “in.” I know this because Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt both locked in new GFs just in time to ring in the new year with them. DiCaprio, 48, is reportedly dating Victoria Lamas, a 23-year-old model and the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas. Pitt, 59, is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon, a jewelry executive who is anywhere from 29 to 33, depending on whom you ask. The paperwork has been signed and everybody seems happy happy happy.

Victoria’s dad, especially, is thrilled for her. He told the New York Post that Victoria is “smitten” with DiCaprio. Unfortunately, Victoria reportedly yelled at him for saying that, so he had to call the Post back and claim that Vicky and Leo are just friends. These are the perils of dating 23-year-old nepo babies: Their dads are still alive and involved. But, of course, DiCaprio is used to dealing with this kind of thing. He still took Ms. Lamas on a yacht around St. Barts for New Year’s Eve with Tobey Maguire and Drake, so I think everything is fine.

Pitt, meanwhile, flew his new girl/woman to Cabo San Lucas for the new year. According to People, “They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.” And what more do you need to know?

At this time, my heart goes out to Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. I’m sure they are sad not to be living it up in St. Barts and Cabo, but I know they’ll both get new jobs soon.