Lea Michele to Replace Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl'

It looks like the rumors are true. We’re hearing from a source that Lea Michele is set to take over the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway September 30. This comes after it was announced that Beanie Feldstein — who received some truly horrible reviews for her performance — would be leaving the show on September 25.

According to our source, a press release is making the rounds of theater insiders that announces Michele’s casting. The Glee star will perform the role six nights a week, with understudy Julie Benko taking on the other two performances. Good for Julie, I’ve heard she’s phenomenal!

And good for Michele, who has been publicly auditioning for this role for more than a decade. Sadly, her parade will be slightly rained upon due to the fact that she will not be Tony eligible. Ya can’t win ‘em all!