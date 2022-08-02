Lea Michele Can’t (Perform at City Winery)... She Has Rehearsal

Lea Michele can’t make anyone happy. First it was Beanie Feldstein, whose life she ruined, and now it’s the fans who spent their hard-earned money to see her perform at the City Winery location nearest to them: The soon-to-be Funny Girl star has canceled the remaining dates of her City Winery tour due to conflicts with her rehearsal schedule.

Fans who were supposed to attend the show in Chicago on August 14 received an email reading, “We regret to inform you that due to a just recently confirmed Broadway rehearsal scheduling conflict, the Lea Michele show scheduled for 8/14/22 at City Winery Chicago must be canceled… We and Lea Michele sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to see you back at City Winery for a future event!”

They most certainly will not be seeing the Lea-heads at any future events. These people wanted to get a nice chilled glass of pinot grigio and listen to their icon sing not one, but two songs from Les Misérables. Now they just have to settle for rewatching the Glee episodes in which she sings those songs.

Just Jared reports that Michele’s dates in Atlanta and Nashville have also been canceled, but from what I can tell their sources are tweets from stans in Brazil, so take it with a grain of salt.

As for those stans who are tweeting their feelings, there are definitely a few of them. I won’t be embedding them, because they have almost zero engagement and I don’t want to be accused of being a bully. That being said, they are kind of funny, and so I will instead link out to them because that seems like the more kind option.

One person wrote, “i am sorry for everyone who was gonna see lea in concert, i’m here for you 🤍.” Another, “I know an artist canceling their show sucks… but we also have to recognize that Lea didn’t know about Funny Girl before the shows were scheduled. Please don’t send hate.. genuinely it might even affect her health having everything at once.” And to save the best for last, “sending a big hug to all my moots that were supposed to go and see lea on tour :( 🤍.”

What exactly a moot is is beyond me — I tried to look it up to see if it was Michele’s equivalent to Lady Gaga’s little monsters and found nothing — but I am sending them my love (and a white heart emoji) regardless. Hopefully Mother Moot goes back on the road once her time on the Great White Way is over..