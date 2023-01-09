What Is Larsa Pippen Ever Doing

Who Is Larsa Pippen? I’m not sure even Larsa Pippen herself knows. But she is in the news, so we will try to figure this out together.

Larsa Pippen, 48, currently stars on The Real Housewives of Miami. She first appeared on the show back in 2011, when she was married to Scottie Pippen. Then she left the show, the show got canceled, she appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a friend of Kim Kardashian, she divorced Scottie, she had a falling out with Kim, and RHOM got rebooted with her as a cast member. Somewhere in there, she also got an entirely new face and body.

Scottie and Larsa (?) in 2007. Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

Why do we care about her now? Well, apparently she’s dating Marcus Jordan, a 32-year-old former college basketball player who happens to be the son of her ex-husband’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Lady: That is weird!!

Just yesterday, Larsa and Marcus were photographed “packing on the PDA” outside the W hotel in South Beach. Previously, Larsa insisted to her boss Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she and Marcus were “just friends” — while Marcus was in the audience. These photos indicate they are at the very least friends who kiss each other.

Back in 2021, Larsa told Us Weekly that she was trying to avoid dating athletes after her divorce but was finding it difficult. “It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor,” she explained. “If you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like, have friends that are doctors. So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

In this analogy, I guess Marcus is the son of a doctor who became, like, a physician’s assistant? And as a nurse, Larsa has no choice but to date him.

I wish everyone in this wacky hospital a fun and frisky 2023.